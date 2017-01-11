Catholic World News

Over 800 dead since September in tribal violence in Nigeria

January 11, 2017

Tribal violence in the Nigerian state of Kaduna has caused over 800 deaths since September, Bishop Joseph Danlami Bagobiri of Kafanchan reports; move than 1,400 homes and 12 churches have been destroyed.

The bloodshed—which is rarely reported in the West—is attributable to attcks by Fulani tribal groups, the bishop said. While clashes between the Fulani herdsmen and neighboring farmers have been common for years, the nature of the conflict has changed, he said; the Fulani fighters now carry sophisticated weapons, and have evolved into a terrorist groups.

Bishop Bagobiri said that Boko Haram is not the only group terrorizing citizens in Nigeria today. Although the Islamic jihadist group was responsible for most of the 12,000 Christian who were killed between 2006 and 2014 in Nigeria, the violence of Fulani attacks has increased in recent months while the threat of Boko Haram has declined.

