Dominican prelate pleads for government action against crime wave

January 11, 2017

Bishop Gregorio Nicanor Pena Rodriguez, the president of the episcopal conference in the Dominican Republic, has appealed to the country’s government for action against crime.

The bishop said that the country’s rising crime rate is due in large part to a decline in moral formation, particularly in the family. “When man does not have any formation he becomes a beast,” he said. “We must find a solution to the problems of crime in the right way—not with violence, because every act of violence generatons more violence.”

