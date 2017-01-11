Catholic World News

Pope’s special prayer intention for January 2017

January 11, 2017

The Vatican has released a video in which Pope Francis sets forth his special prayer intention for January 2017, for the cause of full Christian unity.

Beginning in January, the Vatican is using a new system for announcing the Pope’s prayer intentions, with a special announcement at the beginning of each month. The full text of the Pope’s prayer request is:

In today’s world, many Christians from various churches work together to serve humanity in need, to defend human life and its dignity, to defend creation, and to combat injustice. This desire to walk together, to collaborate in service and in solidarity with the weakest and with those who suffer, is a source of joy for us all. Join your voice to mine in praying for all who contribute through prayer and fraternal charity to restoring full ecclesial communion in service of the challenges facing humanity.

