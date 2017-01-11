Catholic World News

Boston archdiocese to convert sacramental records to digital form

January 11, 2017

The Archdiocese of Boston has announced plans to covert parish sacramental records into digital form.

Parish records dating back to 1789 will be digitized, in a program that is being undertaken in partnership withe the New England Historic Genealogical Society. Once the process is complete, the digital records will not only provide more efficient access to sacramental records, but also help people research their family trees.

