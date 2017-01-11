Catholic World News

Filipino government to provide free contraceptives for the poor

January 11, 2017

The government of the Philippines will provide free contraceptives to 6 million poor women, in a drive to ensure “zero unmet need for family planning.”

President Rodrigo Duterte has directed government agencies to distribute free contraceptives, to locate couples who might want contraceptives, and to recruit local agencies to join in the drive to cut down population growth. The family-planning campaign in the predominantly Catholic country is being touted as a major part of Duterte’s drive to trim the nation’s poverty rate.

