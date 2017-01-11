Catholic World News

Vatican: investigation of Knights of Malta is legitimate

January 11, 2017

A Vatican committee set up to investigate a dispute within the Knights of Malta will proceed with its work, despite the Order’s resistance, the Catholic News Service (CNS) reports.

The committee formed by Pope Francis to look into the dismissal of Albrecht von Boeselager “is completely legitimate and authorized,” an internal Vatican document states. Countering the claim by the Knights of Malta that the dispute is a matter of internal governance, the Vatican document argues that the investigation “does not in any way put into question the sovereignty of the order.”

According to the Vatican, the Pope has the right to ask about the circumstances of Boeselager’s ouster in his capacity as universal leader of the Catholic Church, and the constitution of the Order of Malta recognizes “the obedience due to the Holy Father.”

