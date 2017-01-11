Catholic World News

Cold snap killing vulnerable children in Sudan

January 11, 2017

An unusual pattern of cold weather has caused the death of malnourished refugee children in Sudan and endangered many others, relief officials report.

Icy cold in the region of Jebel Marra, in western Sudan, has caused intense suffering for families who had previously been driven from their homes by bombing raids. In refugee camps, shortages of food, shelter, and blankets have taken a toll, with the weakest refugees—mostly children—succumbing.

