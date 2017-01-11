Catholic World News

St. Louis Archbishop Carlson rips proposal for abortion ‘sanctuary city,’ says Church would not comply

January 11, 2017

Archbishop Robert Carlson has spoken out strongly against proposed legislation that would make St. Louis a “sanctuary city” for abortion, and vowed that the archdiocese will not comply if the proposal becomes law.

The “sanctuary city” bill, introduced in December, would make it illegal to discriminate on the basis of “reproductive health decisions.” Archbishop Carlson warned that the language of the legislation could be used to force Catholic institutions to subsidize abortions, and to force landlords to rent building to abortion clinics. “The proposed ordinance, therefore, would force the people of St. Louis to be complicit in the profound evil of abortion,” the archbishop said.

Archbishop Carlson said that “the Archdiocese of St. Louis cannot and will not comply with any ordinance like” the proposal.

