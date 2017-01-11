St. Louis Archbishop Carlson rips proposal for abortion ‘sanctuary city,’ says Church would not comply
January 11, 2017
Archbishop Robert Carlson has spoken out strongly against proposed legislation that would make St. Louis a “sanctuary city” for abortion, and vowed that the archdiocese will not comply if the proposal becomes law.
The “sanctuary city” bill, introduced in December, would make it illegal to discriminate on the basis of “reproductive health decisions.” Archbishop Carlson warned that the language of the legislation could be used to force Catholic institutions to subsidize abortions, and to force landlords to rent building to abortion clinics. “The proposed ordinance, therefore, would force the people of St. Louis to be complicit in the profound evil of abortion,” the archbishop said.
Archbishop Carlson said that “the Archdiocese of St. Louis cannot and will not comply with any ordinance like” the proposal.
References:
- Archbishop Carlson opposes aldermanic bill related to abortion (Post-Dispatch)
- Statement of Archbishop Robert J. Carlson Regarding Proposed City of St. Louis Ordinance Relating to Abortion (St. Louis archdiocese)
