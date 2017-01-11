Catholic World News

Egypt: Muslim leader visits Coptic cathedral

January 11, 2017

Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, extended Christmas greetings to the head of the Coptic Orthodox Church during a recent visit to his cathedral.

Pope Tawadros II of Alexandria “said that the relationship between Muslims and Christians in Egypt, which dates back thousands of years, serves as a role model of coexistence,” according to a paraphrase of his remarks in Egypt’s leading newspaper.

The Sunni leader, who has the reputation of being a leading moderate voice in the Muslim world, emphasized the “enduring reality” of tolerance despite a recent terrorist attack on a Cairo church.

The nation of 94.7 million is nearly 90% Sunni Muslim and 10% Coptic Christian.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop
We receive 8% of most Amazon purchases.