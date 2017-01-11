Catholic World News

Egypt: Muslim leader visits Coptic cathedral

January 11, 2017

Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, extended Christmas greetings to the head of the Coptic Orthodox Church during a recent visit to his cathedral.

Pope Tawadros II of Alexandria “said that the relationship between Muslims and Christians in Egypt, which dates back thousands of years, serves as a role model of coexistence,” according to a paraphrase of his remarks in Egypt’s leading newspaper.

The Sunni leader, who has the reputation of being a leading moderate voice in the Muslim world, emphasized the “enduring reality” of tolerance despite a recent terrorist attack on a Cairo church.

The nation of 94.7 million is nearly 90% Sunni Muslim and 10% Coptic Christian.

