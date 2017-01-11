Catholic World News

Church in Nepal dedicates 2017 to the family

January 11, 2017

Bishop Paul Simick, the apostolic vicar of Nepal, has dedicated the year 2017 to strengthening the family.

The Himalayan nation of 29 million was a Hindu kingdom until 2006 and has few Christians today: it is 81% Hindu, 9% Buddhist, and 4% Muslim, with 3% following the indigenous Kirant Mundhum religion.

Nonetheless, “hundreds have converted to Christianity from other religions, and many have a spouse from a different faith,” said the Indian-born bishop, according to an AsiaNews report. “When the family is strong in faith, we are stronger in announcing the Good News.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!