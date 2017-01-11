Catholic World News

Priest missing in Mexico

January 11, 2017

A priest of the Diocese of Saltillo, Mexico, disappeared on January 3.

Father Joaquín Hernández Sifuentes, a parish priest in Aurora, Coahuila, was scheduled to begin a vacation that day after he celebrated Mass. When he did not respond to phone calls over the next few days, another priest entered his room and found that the room was ransacked and that the priest’s suitcase was still there.

In a January 10 statement, the Mexican Episcopal Conference called upon authorities, civil society, and the ecclesial community to collaborate in finding the missing priest and requested prayers for all persons who have disappeared.

