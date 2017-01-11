Catholic World News

USCCB initiative issues action alert on immigration

January 11, 2017

Justice for Immigrants, an initiative of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, has urged Catholics to contact their representatives and senators, asking them to “support humane reforms that affirm the dignity of all migrants” and to recognize the contributions of local immigrants and refugees.

“As a Catholic, I believe in the human dignity of all immigrants and refugees,” states the suggested language of the electronic postcard to members of Congress. “With more than 65 million people displaced from their homes, we are currently witnessing the worst refugee crisis since World War Two.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!