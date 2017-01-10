Catholic World News

Report: doctrinal congregation suggested corrections to Amoris Laetitia

January 10, 2017

The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) raised a number of questions about Amoris Laetitia, and suggested several corrections, before the papal document was published, according to a new report in the National Catholic Register.

Quoting a “senior official” at the Vatican, reporter Edward Pentin says that the CDF “had submitted many, many corrections, and not one of the corrections was accepted.” Last year another veteran Vatican reporter, Jean-Marie Guénois of Le Figaro, had reported that the CDF submitted 20 pages of suggested corrections before the apostolic exhortation was made public.

The reports of CDF concerns about the papal document contrast with the recent statement made by Cardinal Gerhard Müller, the prefect of the dicastery, who said that Amoris Laetitia does not require clarification and poses “no danger to the faith.”

