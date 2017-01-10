Report: doctrinal congregation suggested corrections to Amoris Laetitia
January 10, 2017
The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) raised a number of questions about Amoris Laetitia, and suggested several corrections, before the papal document was published, according to a new report in the National Catholic Register.
Quoting a “senior official” at the Vatican, reporter Edward Pentin says that the CDF “had submitted many, many corrections, and not one of the corrections was accepted.” Last year another veteran Vatican reporter, Jean-Marie Guénois of Le Figaro, had reported that the CDF submitted 20 pages of suggested corrections before the apostolic exhortation was made public.
The reports of CDF concerns about the papal document contrast with the recent statement made by Cardinal Gerhard Müller, the prefect of the dicastery, who said that Amoris Laetitia does not require clarification and poses “no danger to the faith.”
References:
- Cardinal Müller's TV interview causes bewilderment (National Catholic Register)
- Cardinal Müller: no need to clarify Amoris Laetitia (CWN, 1/9)
-
Posted by: brenda22890 -
Today 5:41 AM ET USA
Lack of humility and refusal to accept fraternal correction?
-
Posted by: ElizabethD -
Jan. 10, 2017 11:01 PM ET USA
I see Cardinal Muller as a noble figure who cares more about the Church than about the fact that he is right and not listened to.
-
Posted by: Lucius49 -
Jan. 10, 2017 9:32 PM ET USA
It would be great to see the twenty pages of corrections that were submitted. Is there an arrogance at work that not one of the corrections was accepted? And now an apparent about-face by Cardinal Müller? What is truly going on here? Twenty pages of correction to no need for clarification and no danger to the faith. Hard to believe.