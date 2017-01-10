Catholic World News

90,000 Christians killed in 2016, report says

January 10, 2017

About 90,000 Christians were killed in 2016 because of their faith, accorindg to World Religion News.

Most of the deaths occurred in tribal conflicts in Africa, where over 60,000 people were killed. But another 27,000 died in terrorist incidents, in the deliberate destruction of Christian villages, and in government persecution.

More than 500 million Christians are unable to practice their faith openly and freely, the report said. Although the number of Christians killed in 2016 was down somewhat from the previous year, when 105,000 died for the faith, Christians remain the group most commonly subject to persecution.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!