Stay focused on message of salvation through faith alone, Lutheran leader emphasizes

January 10, 2017

The general secretary of the Lutheran World Federation called upon Lutherans around the world to remain focused on Martin Luther’s teaching of salvation through faith alone during 2017, the 500th anniversary year of the Protestant Reformation.

“By grace alone: this was the biblical message that Luther rediscovered and placed at the center of the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” Rev. Martin Junge wrote in his new year message. “I would like to invite the LWF member churches to be steadfast and to remain focused on the message of salvation by grace through faith alone.”

The leader of the federation, which is headquartered in Geneva, also discussed the global nature of Lutheranism, “ecumenical accountability,” and the ongoing nature of the Reformation.

