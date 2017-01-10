Catholic World News

Anglican leader calls on British to ‘live well together’ amid differences

January 10, 2017

In his message for the new year, the head of the Church of England spoke of refugees as a “a blessing to our way of life” and called on the British to reconcile following the Brexit vote.

“The EU referendum was a tough campaign and it has left divisions,” Archbishop Justin Welby of Canterbury said.

“Living well together despite our differences, offering hospitality to the stranger and those in exile, with unshakable hope for the future—these are the gifts, the commands and the promises of Jesus Christ,” he added. “They are also the foundations of our best shared values, traditions and practices in Britain.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!