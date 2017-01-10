Catholic World News

President Obama offers Christmas greetings to Orthodox Christians

January 10, 2017

President Barack Obama has issued a statement on the celebration of Orthodox Christmas.

“During this sacred season, we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and reflect on the commandment that we love one another as He has loved us,” President Barack Obama said in his January 6 statement, as he extended wishes for a “joyful Christmas to Orthodox Christians.”

The president also spoke of his “commitment to protect the universal and inalienable right of all people to practice their faith and stand in solidarity with communities and congregations that have been persecuted and subjected to violent attacks.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!