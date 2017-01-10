Catholic World News

Cardinal DiNardo, Archbishop Gomez issue migration-week message

January 10, 2017

The president and vice president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops have issued a message for National Migration Week, which the bishops’ conference commemorates during the week following Epiphany.

Stating that “Jesus, Mary and Joseph knew life as refugees,” Cardinal Daniel DiNardo and Archbishop José Gomez called on Catholics to recall the immigrant roots of their own families.

“Whether immigrating from Ireland, Italy or countless other countries, previous generations faced bigotry,” the prelates added, as they spoke of the suffering of current migrants and refugees. “This National Migration Week is an opportunity to embrace the important work of continuing to secure the border, to welcome the stranger and serve the most vulnerable—all components of a humane immigration policy.”

