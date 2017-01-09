Catholic World News

Archbishop suggests presidential pardon for political prisoners in South Sudan

January 09, 2017

Archbishop Paulino Lukudu Loro of Juba, South Sudan, has recommended a presidential pardon for all political prisoners, as a means of kindling a “national dialogue” that might avert further bloodshed in the troubled African nation.

The archbishop welcomed a bid by President Salva Kiir to begin talks with political opponents, but said that a pardon would demonstrate the attitude of forgiveness that is a condition for successful dialogue. He called for pardons for “all political prisoners as well as others arrested for minor offenses, otherw who may have been arrested because of rumor-mongering and propaganda.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!