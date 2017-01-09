Catholic World News

Indian cardinal decries acquittal of nun’s accused rapists

January 09, 2017

Cardinal Oswald Gracias of Mumbai has issued a public statement decrying the decision of a Chhartisgarh court to find two suspects not guilty in the rape of a Catholic woman religious.

The court said that there was insufficient evidence to convict the two young men who were charged with rapign a 48-year-old Salesian missionary in June 2015.

It is a “grave injustice, not only for our consecrated, but also for all women who have suffered a similar trauma,” the cardinal said. He said that the Church would appeal the verdict, hoping to bring public attention to “the problem of violence against women.”

