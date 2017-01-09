Catholic World News

Italian archbishop, after attending exorcism, testifies to reality of devil

January 09, 2017

An Italian archbishop, after attending an exorcism, has announced that people who do not believe in the existence of the devil are “mistaken.”

Archbishp Erio Castellucci told the daily Il Resto del Carlino that he had encountered people who appeared to be possessed, but never before seen an excorism ceremony until he was invited to observe a “difficult case.” He said: “All you have to do is witness an exorcism to understand that evil is a specific entity, as well as a reality.”

