Pope reflects of foreign trips in new Italian book

January 09, 2017

In a new Italian book entitled In Viaggio (“On a Journey”), Pope Francis speaks about his the foreign visits he has undertaken since becoming Roman Pontiff.

In excerpts of the book, published in the Italian daily La Stampa, the Pope tells noted Vatican journalist Andrea Tornielli that he does not enjoy travel, but thinks his trips are important to “sow the seeds of hope” in various countries. He says that the trips take a toll on him, and he would like to have more time to prepare for each voyage.

Pope Francis tells Tornielli that he is not worried about his own security while he travels, and does not want extra security precautions taken for him. But he admits that he does sometimes worry about the dangers that people could face when they attend papal events.

