Catholic World News

Cardinal Müller: no need to clarify Amoris Laetitia

January 09, 2017

Cardinal Gerhard Müller, the prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF), has said that there is no need for clarification of Amoris Laetitia.

Speaking to a German television audience, Cardinal Müller said that the papal document is “very clear in its doctrine,” and does not conflict with traditional Church teaching regarding marriage and the Eucharist.” He said that in the apostolic exhortation, Pope Francis is asking pastors to help people who are living in irregular unions “to find a path for a new integration in the Church, according to the conditions of the sacraments.”

Cardinal Müller himself has indicated that he does not interpret Amoris Laetitia as authorizing reception of Communion by Catholics who are divorced and remarried. Several weeks ago, he said that the CDF could offer a clarification of the issue, but only with the Pope’s authorization.

Cardinal Müller said that he was surprised that the dubia submitted by four cardinals had become public. “I don’t like this,” he remarked, saying that the public debate could be “damaging” to the Church. The CDF prefect said that he could not foresee the need to “correct” the Pope because the document poses “no danger to the faith.”

References: