Vatican now has diplomatic ties with 182 countries

January 09, 2017

During his annual address to members of the Vatican diplomatic corps (see today’s top CWN news headline story), Pope Francis welcomed new bilateral agreements between the Holy See and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Central African Republic, Benin, and East Timor.

The Pontiff also called attention to particular agreements with France, the United Arab Emirates, and Italian monetary authorities. He also mentioned that an agreement with the Palestinian Authority has entered into full force.

In December 2016, Mauritania established diplomatic relations with the Holy See, bringing to 182 the number of countries that have formal diplomatic ties with the Vatican. The Holy See also has formal ties with the European Union and the Order of Malta. There are 88 embassies in Rome with diplomatic representatives serving at the Holy See, while other countries have part-time representation.

