Catholic World News

‘Very high’ chance of terror attack on Rome, Italian official fears

January 09, 2017

The possibility of a terrorist attack in Italy is “very high,” warns one of the country’s top civic officials.

Franco Gabrielli, the head of Protezione Civile—the office that responds to national emergencies—told Il Giornale that it would be a grave mistake to underestimate the likelihood of a terrorist bombing. “I say this very bluntly: we too will have to pay a price,” he said. “We hope it will be as low a price as possible.”

Gabrielli said that Islamic extremists engage in “relentless propaganda that identifies potential targets,” prominently including Rome, the Vatican, and the Pope. He remarked that one of the regular publications of the Islamic State is entitled Rumiyah: the Arabic name for Rome.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!