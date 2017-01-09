Catholic World News

Columnist Nat Hentoff dead at 91

January 09, 2017

Nat Hentoff, a Jewish atheist who became a leading advocate for the pro-life cause, died in Manhattan on January 7 at the age of 91.

A native of Boston who began his professional life in journalism as a jazz critic, Hentoff became a regular columnist for the Village Voice and a stalwart defender of civil liberties. He was inflexible in his support for freedom of speech, but parted company with many of his libertarian allies—and gained admirers among social conservatives—when he spoke out against abortion.

