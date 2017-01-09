Catholic World News

Pope calls for prayers, assistance for the homeless

January 09, 2017

Following the recitation of the Angelus on January 8, Pope Francis asked those present in St. Peter’s Square to pray for the homeless and to assist them.

“Think about all those who live on the streets, afflicted by the cold and often also by indifference,” the Pope said. “Unfortunately, some have not survived. Let us pray for them and ask the Lord to warm our hearts so that we can help them.”

The Pope also prayed for the families of newly baptized children, as well as children soon to be baptized, and invited those present to publicize his monthly prayer intentions.

