Catholic World News

Pope baptizes 28 children

January 09, 2017

In a Mass celebrated ad orientem in the Sistine Chapel, Pope Francis administered the Sacrament of Baptism to 28 children of Vatican employees on the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord, which fell this year on January 8 on the General Roman Calendar.

(The feast is transferred to the following day in those places, such as the United States, where Epiphany was celebrated on January 8.)

“In the ceremony of Baptism you will be given a lighted candle, as in the first times of the Church,” the Pope said in his brief, extemporaneous homily. “And therefore Baptism, in those times, was called ‘illumination,’ because faith illuminates the heart, and enables us to see things in another light.”

“You have asked for faith: the Church gives the faith to your children with Baptism, and you have the task of making it grow, protecting it, so that it becomes a witness for all others,” he added. “This is all I wanted to say to you: protect the faith, make it grow, so that it may be a testimony to others.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!