Cardinal: welcoming migrants, refugees is part of Christian humanism
January 09, 2017
Writing in L’Osservatore Romano, an Italian cardinal lamented xenophobia and the “noisy desire to build walls of separation between one nation and another.”
Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti of Perugia-Città della Pieve said that such attitudes manifest “the exact negation of the traditional teaching of the Church on the dignity of the human person, and the most complete antithesis of Christian humanism.”
Citing the teachings and actions of popes from St. Pius X to Pope Francis, Cardinal Bassetti said that each person must decide whether to take the path of Christian humanism—in which the dignity of the human person is recognized—or the path of “militant anti-humanism,” in which human beings are divided into persons with rights and without them, or into persons and things.
Such indirect shots at our county sound simple don't they? At least that's what the clergy and simplistic seem to think. But what country has done more to welcome the migrant than ours? All we ask for is reason and order that integrates new people in numbers and ways that are established for the continued success, harmony, openness and security of those whose ancestors established such a desirable place to live.