Kidnapped priest was warned not to visit Yemen, Indian government official says

January 06, 2017

An Indian government official has said that Father Tom Uzhunnalil had been warned not to visit Yemen, where he was kidnapped last March.

The Indian missionary priest “went to Yemen ignoring the government’s instructions,” said M. J. Akbar, the minister of state for foreign affairs. Akbar said that the Indian government is seeking his release, but has been unable to ascertain where he is and who is holding him in custody.

A video in which Father Uzhunnalil pleads for help was released late in December. The priest, who said that his health was deteriorating, criticized the government of India for failing to secure his release.

