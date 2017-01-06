Catholic World News

Legal executions down in US for 2016

January 06, 2017

The number of legal executions in the US dropped to 20 in 2016: the lowest number in the past 25 years.

Two states, Georgia and Texas, accounted for most of the executions carried out in 2016, with nine and seven respectively. Only five states put a convict to death.

The number of executions in the US rose during the 1990s, reaching a peak of 98 in 1999. Since that time the number has trended downward.

There were 30 people sentenced to death in the US in 2016; that too was the lowest number in recent years.

