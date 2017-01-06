Catholic World News

African cardinal: does Amoris Laetitia open door to polygamists?

January 06, 2017

South African Cardinal WIlfrid Napier has questioned whether the logic of Amoris Laetitia suggests that polygamists should be allowed to receive Communion.

Reflecting on the papal document on his Twitter account, Cardinal Napier wrote:

If Westerners in irregular situations can receive Communion, are we to tell our polygamists & other “misfits” that they too are allowed?

The cardinal was alluding to the fact that while divorce and remarriage are now common in the Western world, polygamy has long been widespread in African societies.

