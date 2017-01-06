Catholic World News

Cardinal laments Venezuela’s ‘socialist totalitarianism’

January 06, 2017

In his new year’s message, Cardinal Jorge Urosa Savino of Caracas lamented the serious shortage of food and medicine in Venezuela, which he linked to “the socialist totalitarianism that gives the State total control of the economy. Never before have we had to search for food in the trash!”

Joined by his auxiliary bishops, the prelate called for the release of political prisoners and the fostering of a culture of nonviolence. He also prayed that “we Venezuelans might resolve our conflicts in a peaceful way.”

The South American nation of 30.9 million is 96% Catholic.

