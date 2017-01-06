Catholic World News

USCCB task force calls for prayer, engagement to address racial tensions

January 06, 2017

A task force of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has published a report calling for prayer and engagement by dioceses to address racial tensions in communities.

The Special Task Force to Promote Peace in Our Communities, chaired by Archbishop Wilton Gregory of Atlanta, was formed in July in the wake of increasing racial tension in some communities. The report, dated November 10, was made public on January 5.

“The effort needed to root out racism and create healthy dynamics in our neighborhoods, dynamics based on encounter and deeper understanding, is a long-term project,” Archbishop Gregory wrote. “Even so, we must not be intimidated or afraid of the hard work before us. The Church is at her absolute best when she is a bold and prophetic voice for the power of the love upon which our faith is based, the love of Jesus Christ.”

The report called for the observance of an annual day of prayer for peace in communities, the drafting of a new USCCB statement on racism, and a greater diocesan involvement “in dialogue and civic engagement to foster healing and social solidarity.”

