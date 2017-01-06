Catholic World News

Pakistan: Christian evangelist arrested for blasphemy

January 06, 2017

A Christian shopkeeper in Kamahan, Pakistan, has been detained on blasphemy charges after pages of the Qur’an—one with his name written on it—were found in the street.

The Pakistan Christian Post reported that Babu Shahbaz, 41, was accused of blasphemy by a rival shopkeeper. Police have been deployed to the area to prevent violence against Shahbaz’s family.

Shahbaz, who is illiterate, is also an evangelist who holds prayer meetings in his home. Increasing numbers of Muslims have sought his prayers for healing.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!