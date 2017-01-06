Catholic World News

Indonesia: Catholic students lodge blasphemy complaint against Islamist activist

January 06, 2017

The Union of Catholic University Students of the Republic of Indonesia has filed a blasphemy complaint with police after a leading Islamist activist criticized the Christian doctrine that Jesus Christ is the only-begotten Son of God.

“If Jesus is the Son of God, then who would be the midwife?” said Habib Rizieq of the Islamic Defenders Front, as he urged Muslims not to allow others to say “merry Christmas” to them.

“We felt insulted and hurt by the hate statement from Habib Rizieq,” said Catholic student leader Angelo Wake Kako, according to a Sydney Morning Herald report. “It mirrored the lack of tolerance towards diversity in Indonesia, which has been nourished by our ancestors and by us.”

The students’ blasphemy complaint, which is being investigated by police, has gained the support of 150 attorneys. The students lodged their complaint during the trial of the Christian governor of Jakarta, who was charged with blasphemy after he quoted the Qur’an in a campaign statement.

With 258.3 million people, Indonesia is the world’s fourth most populous nation and has more Muslims than any other nation. It is 87% Muslim, 7% Protestant, and 3% Catholic.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!