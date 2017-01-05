Catholic World News

Transgender plaintiff sues Catholic hospital for refusing to perform sex-reassignment surgery

January 05, 2017

A New Jersey woman has brought suit againt a Catholic hospital for refusing to allow gender-reassignment surgery.

Jionni Conforti, who now identifies herself as a man, said that she was “completely disrespected as a person” by St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson, where she had been scheduled for surgery. The hospital declined to go through with the procedure—a hysterectomy—because it was done solely for sex-reassignment purposes. The lawsuit cites the hospital’s promise that patients will receive medical care without regard to their “gender identity or expression.”

The New Jersey lawsuit comes just after a federal court ruling in Texas that hospitals operated by religious institutions cannot be required to perform procedures that are contrary to their religious principles.

