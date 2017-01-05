Catholic World News

Repair work stabilizes earthquake-damaged facade of Norcia basilica

Repair workers have successfully stabilized the facade of the historic basilica of St. Benedict in Norcia, Italy, which had been destroyed by earthquakes last October.

As the first stage in a massive reconstruction effort, a metal cage has been installed behind the facade, shoring it up and making it possible to begin work on the interior of the basilica. The building was almost completely destroyed by the earthquakes; it is being reconstructed with the help of the Italian government and the European Commission.

