DR Congo’s president agrees to leave office in Church-mediated agreement

January 05, 2017

The Democratic Republic of the Congo’s episcopal conference has brokered an agreement between President Joseph Kabila and opposition leaders.

Kabila, the nation’s ruler since 2001, has stayed in office beyond his constitutional mandate. Under the agreement, Kabila will hold elections in December, not run for reelection, and leave office.

The editorial board of The New York Times speculated that despite the agreement, Kabila might use the year to develop a new plan to remain in power.

The African nation of 81.3 million is 50% Catholic, 30% Protestant, and 10% Muslim, with 10% retaining indigenous beliefs.

