Cardinal demands that Nigeria’s president address new wave of attacks on Christians
January 05, 2017
Cardinal Anthony Okogie, the retired archbishop of Lagos, has demanded that the nation’s president take action against the Muslim Fulani herdsmen who are killing Christians in Kaduna State.
Cardinal Okogie compared President Muhammadu Buhari’s silence to former President Goodluck Jonathan’s weak initial reaction to terrorist activity by Boko Haram, according to a Nigerian media report.
“Given the recent massacre of hundreds of innocent Nigerians in southern Kaduna by herdsmen, not a few Nigerians expected this silence to be broken,” the cardinal wrote.
The state’s governor, he added, “paid a pacifying visit to the marauders when in fact he should have had them arrested.”
Nigeria is Africa’s most populous nation; its 186.1 million people are 50% Muslim and 40% Christian, while 10% retain indigenous beliefs.
References:
- Politics Cardinal Okogie to Buhari - The Buck Stops on Your Table, Do Something About Kaduna Killings (Nigerian Bulletin)
- Nigerian bishop describes new wave of Islamist terror; 16 churches destroyed since September (CWN, 12/29)
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!