Catholic World News

Cardinal demands that Nigeria’s president address new wave of attacks on Christians

January 05, 2017

Cardinal Anthony Okogie, the retired archbishop of Lagos, has demanded that the nation’s president take action against the Muslim Fulani herdsmen who are killing Christians in Kaduna State.

Cardinal Okogie compared President Muhammadu Buhari’s silence to former President Goodluck Jonathan’s weak initial reaction to terrorist activity by Boko Haram, according to a Nigerian media report.

“Given the recent massacre of hundreds of innocent Nigerians in southern Kaduna by herdsmen, not a few Nigerians expected this silence to be broken,” the cardinal wrote.

The state’s governor, he added, “paid a pacifying visit to the marauders when in fact he should have had them arrested.”

Nigeria is Africa’s most populous nation; its 186.1 million people are 50% Muslim and 40% Christian, while 10% retain indigenous beliefs.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!