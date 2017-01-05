India: men acquitted in rape of nun
January 05, 2017
Citing lack of evidence, a judge in Chhattisgarh, India, has acquitted two men who had been accused of taking part in the gang rape of a nun at a nursing home in Raipur in June 2015.
The sister, 47 at the time, is a member of the Salesian Missionaries of Mary Immaculate.
“This is not just a crime against a Christian nun,” Auxiliary Bishop Theodore Mascarenhas of Ranchi said at the time. “It is a crime against the very dignity of women of India. It shows a complete lack of respect for our mothers, sisters and daughters. More importantly these events trouble us as citizens of a great nation traditionally known for its religious tolerance.”
