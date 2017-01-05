Catholic World News

US: Catholics donated $7.3M in 2016 in response to natural disasters

January 05, 2017

Catholics in the United States donated $7.3 million to special collections in 2016 in response to domestic natural disasters.

Beginning in January, parishioners donated $3.2 million in response to storms in the South and Midwest the previous month. Later in the year, the faithful contributed $3.8 million in the wake of Louisiana floods and $326,000 in response to Hurricane Matthew.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!