US: Catholics donated $7.3M in 2016 in response to natural disasters
January 05, 2017
Catholics in the United States donated $7.3 million to special collections in 2016 in response to domestic natural disasters.
Beginning in January, parishioners donated $3.2 million in response to storms in the South and Midwest the previous month. Later in the year, the faithful contributed $3.8 million in the wake of Louisiana floods and $326,000 in response to Hurricane Matthew.
References:
- US Catholics Show Spirit of Generosity and Donate over $7 Million to Natural Disaster Collections in 2016 (USCCB)
