Catholic World News

Italian Catholics march for peace

January 05, 2017

Continuing a 49-year-old tradition, the Church in Italy held a national march for peace on December 31.

Pax Christi, Caritas Italiana, and Catholic Action joined the Italian Episcopal Conference in sponsoring the event.

This year’s march, which attracted more than 3,000, took place in Bologna, with the participation of the city’s leftist mayor and members of the local Muslim community. Events included the chanting of the Te Deum in the Basilica of San Petronio and Mass at the Basilica of San Francesco, both led by Archbishop Matteo Zuppi.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!