In India, Church to sponsor school for transgender students

January 04, 2017

In India’s Kerela state, Catholic religious plan to open a school catering especially to transgender students.

“The Church has been very supportive” of efforts to help transgender students, says Vijaya Raja Mallika, a transgender activist in Kerela, who has led the drive to open a school for transgender students who have dropped out of ordinary schools. The school will be located in Kochi, in a building made available by a community of women religious.

Caritas India has been involved in advocacy for transgender individuals, supporting programs to stop discrimination against them. “The whole Church has a big role to play,” says Father Paul Madassey, who heads “pro-life support” efforts sponsored by the Catholic bishops of Kerela.

