Action Alert!
Pledge month!   Support us all year round.   Use our donor form and answer YES to the question about becoming a sustaining member.
Catholic World News

In India, Church to sponsor school for transgender students

January 04, 2017

In India’s Kerela state, Catholic religious plan to open a school catering especially to transgender students.

“The Church has been very supportive” of efforts to help transgender students, says Vijaya Raja Mallika, a transgender activist in Kerela, who has led the drive to open a school for transgender students who have dropped out of ordinary schools. The school will be located in Kochi, in a building made available by a community of women religious.

Caritas India has been involved in advocacy for transgender individuals, supporting programs to stop discrimination against them. “The whole Church has a big role to play,” says Father Paul Madassey, who heads “pro-life support” efforts sponsored by the Catholic bishops of Kerela.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Christmas Workshop
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop
We receive 8% of most Amazon purchases.