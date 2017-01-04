Catholic World News

Amnesty International decries Pakistan’s blasphemy law

January 04, 2017

Amnesty International has published “As Good as Dead,” a 68-page report on Pakistan’s laws against blasphemy.

“The majority of blasphemy cases are based on false accusations stemming from property issues or other personal or family vendettas, rather than genuine instances of blasphemy, and they inevitably lead to mob violence against the entire community,” the report stated, quoting a judicial decision.

The report found that 633 Muslims, 494 Ahmadis, 187 Christians and 21 Hindus have been accused of blasphemy-related offenses since 1987.

