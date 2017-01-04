Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper discusses theologian’s influence on Pope Francis

January 04, 2017

In an article published in both La Civiltà Cattolica and L’Osservatore Romano, Father Allan Figueroa Deck, a Jesuit at Loyola Marymount University, discussed the influence of an Argentine theologian on Pope Francis.

Father Rafael Tello (1917-2002), writes Father Deck, was “a systematic theologian, solidly Thomist, first of all convinced that all theology is in the end pastoral.”

Urging the Church to become the “house of the poor,” Father Tello emphasized that love consists more in deeds than in words and that the Church needed to “a true pastoral-practical program” that attends to human needs—from which theological reflection could then arise.

Father Tello was “obstinately faithful to the teachings and traditions of the Church,” Father Deck adds, and was especially attentive to the pueblo—the people of God with a shared common life, in which the poor are “privileged mediators of the presence of God, the face of Christ in the world.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!