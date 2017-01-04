Catholic World News

Venezuela: bishop’s office robbed

January 04, 2017

A Venezuelan bishop’s office was robbed as he celebrated Mass on January 1 at the adjacent cathedral.

As Bishop Rafael Conde Alfonzo of Maracay celebrated Mass, the criminals entered through the roof, raided a safe, and stole laptops and office materials. When he entered the office after Mass, he saw one of the robbers, who ran.

