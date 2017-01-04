Catholic World News

Slovenian bishops lament chapel desecration

January 04, 2017

The spokesman for the Slovenian Bishops’ Conference has issued a statement lamenting the January 2 desecration of a mountain chapel near Ljubljana—an incident in which the words “Allahu Akhbar” (Allah is great) were sprayed on the outside walls.

The bishops’ spokesman, Tadej Strehovec, described the act as one “directed against the peaceful coexistence between religious communities in Slovenia.” He welcomed a statement from the nation’s official Muslim community calling upon police to apprehend the perpetrator.

The nation of 2 million is 58% Catholic.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!