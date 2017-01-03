Catholic World News

French presidential candidate Fillon rouses Catholics, challenges secularism

January 03, 2017

Francois Fillon, the Republican candidate for the French presidency, is “tapping a wellspring of Catholic voters who have begun coalescing into a potentially decisive voting bloc,” according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of the campaign.

Fillon, who will face nationalist leader Marine Le Pen in the final contest, scored an upset win over Alain Juppé in November to enter the run-off election. His victory as attributed to his direct appeal to traditional Catholic sentiments, in a direct challenge to decades of astringent secularism.

