Iraqi prelate sees ‘grass-roots revolt’ by Muslims against terrorists

January 03, 2017

Chaldean Catholic Patriarch Louis Sako says that Muslims in Iraq are mounting a “grass-roots revolt against terrorism, against violence.”

The Chaldean Patriarch told the AsiaNews service that ordinary Muslims are rejecting extremism and offering public support to their Christian neighbors. He cited the Christmas trees that were distributed in Baghdad, the Muslims who attended Mass on Christmas Day, the massive inter-faith celebration of New Year’s Day, and the public statements by political leaders encouraging Christians to return to their homes after the military offensive that drove out the Islamic State.

“It is possible to defeat those who seek death, destruction, emigration,” the Patriarch said.

